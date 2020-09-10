DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Results

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: AGM Results 10-Sep-2020 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. ("the Company") The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting held today at Pier House, 86-93 Strand on the Green, London, W4 3NN, all resolutions proposed were passed including the Directors' remuneration report, remuneration policy, reappointment of directors, authority to allot unissued share capital, disapplication of pre-emption rights, the renewal of the authority to buy back 'A' ordinary shares, the amendment to notice periods for calling general meeting. The Company has today submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) copies of Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting concerning items other than ordinary business. These documents will shortly be available for inspection on the FCA's website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [1]. Details of the votes cast for each resolution will shortly be available on the Company's website www.fullers.co.uk [2] together with questions received from shareholders relating to the business of the general meeting and their answers. Enquiries: Séverine Béquin Company Secretary Tel: 020 8996 2073 Date: 10th September 2020 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: RAG TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 83907 EQS News ID: 1130051 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1130051&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c59a4d229c11145ad8225e1205a57814&application_id=1130051&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

