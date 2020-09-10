The "Sarcopenia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Sarcopenia epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Sarcopenia by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Sarcopenia in the US, Europe, and Japan. Moreover, the report covers the detailed information of the Sarcopenia epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Epidemiology Perspective

This section encompassing Sarcopenia epidemiology provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Sarcopenia epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. This segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The Sarcopenia epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Sarcopenia epidemiology scenario in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

Scope of the Report

The Sarcopenia report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The Sarcopenia report and model provide an overview of the global trends of Sarcopenia in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Sarcopenia in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Sarcopenia.

The report provides the segmentation of the Sarcopenia epidemiology.

Report Highlights

11-year Forecast of Sarcopenia Epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Prevalent cases of Sarcopenia

Prevalence of Sarcopenia by gender

KOL Views

We interview KOLs and include SME's opinion through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps to understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. It will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population pertaining to Sarcopenia?

What are the key findings pertaining to the Sarcopenia epidemiology across 7MM and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What would be the total number of patients of Sarcopenia across the 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population is expected to grow in 7MM during the forecast period (2017-2030)?

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Sarcopenia?

What are the currently available treatments of Sarcopenia?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Insights

2 Executive Summary of Sarcopenia

3 SWOT Analysis for Sarcopenia

4 Sarcopenia Market Overview at a Glance

4.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Sarcopenia in 2017

4.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Sarcopenia in 2030

5 Disease Background and Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Definition and classification

5.3 Causes

5.4 Risk factors

5.5 Pathophysiology

5.6 Biomarkers

5.7 Relevance to other disease states

5.8 Diagnosis

6 Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Total Prevalent Population of Sarcopenia in 7MM

6.3 Assumption and Rationale: 7MM

7 Country-wise Epidemiology of Sarcopenia

7.1 The United States

7.1.1 Prevalent cases of Sarcopenia in the United States

7.1.2 Prevalence of Sarcopenia by Gender in the United States

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 Italy

7.5 Spain

7.6 The United Kingdom

7.7 Japan

8 Treatment and Management

8.1 Medical treatment directions

8.2 Guidelines

8.2.1 EWGSOP Guidelines

8.2.2 Asian Working Group for Sarcopenia (AWGS)

8.2.3 International Conference on Sarcopenia and Frailty Research (ICSFR)

8.3 Selective androgen receptor modulators (SARM)

8.4 Patient Journey

9 Unmet Needs

10 Appendix

