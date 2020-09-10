accessiBe Launches First-Ever Instant Web Accessibility Solution

Israeli startup accessiBe pushes towards its goal to make the entire internet accessible by 2025, passing the 50k client mark and releasing a novel update.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / The world's leading AI-powered web accessibility solution, accessiBe, launched their latest accessibility interface after spending 8 months of ongoing research and development with its team of advisors and testers with disabilities. The swift new interface features Accessibility Profiles, innovative combinations of commonly-needed accessibility adjustments that can be activated at a single click. The user just has to choose the profile that's right for them and all features are automatically activated.

Prior to the release of Accessibility Profiles, users with disabilities implemented accessiBe's effective adjustments one at a time. It was fast and efficient, but accessiBe aimed higher. With the new update, users can apply multiple accessibility changes in one stroke, effectively converting every website to full accessibility in an instant.

The 6 Accessibility Profiles are:

Blind users (screen readers) profile

Visually impaired profile

Epilepsy safe profile

Cognitive disability profile

Keyboard navigation (motor-impaired) profile

ADHD-friendly profile

The latest update is an additional success for the quickly-growing startup, which marked its expansion to 50,000 clients, including Hilton, HStern, and BMW. accessiBe also raised $12 million from a funding round in May 2020, led by K1 Investment Management LLC. Like all accessiBe's features, Accessibility Profiles were developed in collaboration with accessiBe's advisory team of users with disabilities.

Ongoing expansion in the web accessibility market

accessiBe's latest update couldn't come at a better moment. Due to COVID-19, we've all become far more reliant on the internet. Even users with disabilities who previously avoided using the web have been forced to move online to order groceries and medication, read news and safety information, access medical care, and enjoy connecting with friends. The ongoing effects of Long Covid indicate a prolonged jump in the number of people living with disabilities.

At the same time, we've seen a rise in web accessibility regulations. The UK requires public-sector websites to be accessible from September 2020; Canada's Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) makes the same demand from the private sector by the end of 2020; ongoing US litigation reinforces the need for every website to comply with ADA title III.

Together with an aging global population becoming increasingly reliant on assistive technology, these trends are fueling a rise of 4.5% CAGR in the accessibility market by 2026, from its current value of $481 million.

"Our team of advisors with disabilities guide our development every step of the way," says Shir Ekerling, CEO and co-founder of accessiBe. "Accessibility Profiles is a direct response to their feedback, making it easier for every website owner to help us reach our goal of making the entire internet accessible by 2025."

About the company

accessiBe was established in 2016 by a trio of experienced marketing and ad agency owners. Their work with SMBs opened their eyes to the need for an AI-powered accessibility solution that would make it easy for website owners to open up their websites to users with disabilities.

Since its launch in 2018, accessiBe has consistently expanded its client base across the US and other countries, while also continually refining its solution in response to ongoing consumer research.

