Scala Launches New Entry-Level and Enterprise Media Players

MALVERN, Pennsylvania, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala today announced the addition of four new Scala Media Players to its family of high performance, purpose-built media players, engineered to work seamlessly with Scala software. With the addition of the latest four models, Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, offers a comprehensive lineup of media players from entry level to high-end multi-output 4K UHD. The new players support Linux or Windows environments for stable and scalable content presentation in virtually any application in retail, quick service restaurants, banking, transportation, gaming, out-of-home media and additional key digital signage markets.

The new Scala players:

Scala Media Player-R is an affordable, entry-level single output media player running on Linux, designed for HD content.

Scala Media Player-R Plus, also running on Linux, has double the memory and storage of the standard version and is capable of 4K video playback.

video playback. Scala Media Player-DX is an enterprise dual 4K UHD output Windows or Linux player that delivers flawless UHD 4K content, perfect for video walls and large format LED applications.

UHD output Windows or Linux player that delivers flawless UHD content, perfect for video walls and large format LED applications. Scala Media Player-Q, a quad 1080p output player that runs on Windows or Linux and is designed for digital menu board, video wall and multi-screen projects.

"The rapid evolution of Scala media players to support standard Linux operating systems allows us to go toe to toe with competition across all market segments by striking the right balance of supportability, affordability and performance," says Chris Riegel, CEO of Scala and STRATACACHE. "As part of our comprehensive growth strategy, Scala is providing broad and versatile choices for our customers. We're able to equip them with the solutions that meet their exact requirements."

The Scala Media Player-R is the first line of purpose-built hardware designed and developed by Scala's engineering team and produced in the Scala China manufacturing facility, which was acquired by STRATACACHE in December 2018. "With our Scala China factory, we are able to be extremely cost effective for both standalone and SOC-based solutions across the entire spectrum of media player products."

All of the new Scala media players have locking connectors for HDMI, serial and power supply to keep critical connections secured. Players feature a high availability, fanless and diskless design for protection from dust and debris, and are system hardened to minimize security vulnerabilities.

From digital menu boards to video walls, Scala Media Players are designed for easy deployment, management and support. Learn more about the new media players at https://www.scala.com/en/products/hardware/ .

About Scala

Scala solutions deliver engaging retail experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet-connected devices. Scala, a STRATACACHE company, provides the platform for marketers, retailers and innovators to easily create and centrally manage deployment of shopping experiences while retaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to local business conditions and preferences of customers in the store. With 30 years' experience, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies to create solutions that are easy-to-use, yet infinitely customizable. Scala has US-based headquarters near Philadelphia, PA and EMEA headquarters in the Netherlands, and has offices in 28 countries, clients in over 100 countries and support for 20+ languages in the platform.

