Jolly began the interview by asking about Easterling's background. Easterling explained that he founded NaturalShrimp, Inc. in 2001 with Dr. Bill Williams. "He and I had actually founded some additional companies before, so we've been partners for over 32 years," shared Easterling, adding that the Company was founded on the potential of commercializing indoor-grown shrimp.

"What's the game plan for the next two to four quarters?" asked Jolly. Easterling shared that the Company has experienced numerous challenges over the past 18 months, including the loss of Dr. Bill Williams. "We also had a facility that burnt down," added Easterling. However, he then explained that the Company was able to move forward despite these challenges and begin the construction of a new facility. "We should be back in full production by late October or early November," said Easterling, adding that the new facility will be larger than the previous facility and offer state-of-the-art technology. "We're using all of our new technology and all of the new ideas we have to grow the shrimp faster and better."

Jolly then asked about the Company's timeline for commercializing shrimp. "We expect to have the first shrimp probably stocking in the first roll out tank by late October or early November."

The conversation then turned to the possibility of licensing the Company's technology to other businesses. "We actually have a letter of intent in place, which we've made public, to acquire the facility in Webster City, Iowa," said Easterling, before elaborating on the size and available equipment of the facility. "We're in the process of closing that out hopefully by late October," said Easterling. "That facility will operate with about 50 people," he added. "There's a tremendous amount of assets we're getting in this purchase, but more than that we've got a lot of key people that are high-quality, and then on top of that, we've got a facility that we can retrofit into our technology pretty easily."

"Why do you think NaturalShrimp, Inc. can disrupt the shrimp industry?" asked Jolly. "Our technology. What we have patented is absolutely phenomenal," said Easterling, noting that testing for the technology has proven successful. Easterling then shared that the Company is also planning to acquire F&T Water Solutions LLC, and will also be uplisting to the NASDAQ. "We're also looking at two different joint ventures, one in Florida and one in California. They are both well on their way," continued Easterling.

To close the interview, Easterling expressed his confidence in the Company's potential as they continue to face challenges and move forward. "Everyone understands that with this technology, if we are anywhere near where we think we are it will change the world."

