Growlers Market to Witness Resurgence Driven by Surge in Beer Takeaway Services During Covid-19 Pandemic, says Future Market Insights

Players in the growlers market are focusing on increasing production activities and investments into product development for better customization and functionality.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / The coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on the food service industry, primarily owing to lockdown regulations and adoption of social distancing guidelines. This trend has also adversely impacted the beer industry. Consequently, the growlers market is likely to go through a downturn. On the other hand, the growlers industry is likely to take advantage of the growing take away services set up by craft beer manufacturers for the duration of the pandemic.

"Beer growlers are similar to jugs in design, and available in a variety of designs and sizes. Beer growlers are gaining traction largely in tap rooms and breweries, suitable for not only commercial but homebrew beer applications as well," says the FMI analyst.

Growlers - Primary Takeaways

Standard glass growlers remain highly sought after owing to low costs and aesthetic customizability.

Online sales of growlers are rapidly gaining traction among beer consumers, supported by a larger product variety and cost benefits.

North America is a major market for growlers, aided by the presence of a thriving craft beer industry in Canada and the United States.

Growlers - Growth Factors

The growing popularity of craft beer brews among consumers coupled with low cost brewery setups is boosting demand for growlers.

Innovations in material and design to enable long-term beer storage is supporting the adoption of growlers.

Growlers - Major Constraints

Hygiene concerns are often associated with growlers which hurt sales and adoption in a number of food service establishments hurts market prospects.

Intense competition from glasses and beer mugs reduces demand and profitability of the growlers industry.

The Projected Impact of Coronavirus

Nationwide lockdowns around the world have adversely affected the demand for growlers. Association of alcohol consumption with weakened immunity has also hurt market prospects. Further, a number of countries have raised taxes on alcohol, hindering short term growth. On the other hand, beer businesses have taken up adaptive measures such as setting up take away and home delivery options for consumers. This trend will boost demand and create lucrative opportunities for growler manufacturers. Also, growth in the popularity of home brews during the pandemic will contribute to market growth.

Competition Landscape

The growlers market comprises players including but not limited to ORANGE Vessel Co., William Croxson & Sons Ltd., Portland Growler Co., DrinkTanks Corp., GrowlerWerks Inc., Alpha Packaging Inc., Global Glass Solutions, Ardagh Group S.A., Hydro Flask, Klean Kanteen Inc., Zenan Glass, and Novio Packaging B.V.

Market players are extensive pushing to widen their portfolios, with investments into product development in terms of material and design customizability and better functionality.

For instance, GrowlerWerks Inc. has released a wide range of pressurized growler products, aimed towards enabling long term beer storage. ORANG Vessel Co. has come with customizable growlers with custom etching and printing services. DrinkTanks Corp has unveiled double walled, vacuum insulated growlers to store beer effectively for longer.

More About the Study

The FMI study provides detailed insights on the growlers market. The market is broken down in terms of capacity (32 oz, 64 oz, and 128 oz), material (plastic, glass, metal, and ceramic), application (non-alcohol beverages, and alcoholic beverages), sales channel (online sales, and offline sales) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

