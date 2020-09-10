Lexington, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2020) - Anavii Market, a premier online retailer of verified CBD oil, today announced the unveiling of a much-anticipated brand of Martha Stewart CBD. The new collection consists of six unique hemp products, including CBD tinctures, gummies and softgels, all developed and curated by Martha Stewart herself in partnership with Canopy Growth Corporation.





This is the first-ever CBD product launch by the lifestyle enthusiast in collaboration with Canopy Growth, which is a world-renowned CBD company.

Anavii Market is thrilled to team up with Canopy Growth in selling Martha Stewart's brand new collection of CBD oil.

"Bringing quality and pure hemp wellness products to America is our mission at Anavii Market, and we are happy to partner with Martha and Canopy to help spread the good news about CBD to their networks," said Jason Amatucci, co-founder of Anavii Market.

Starting today, customers are able to enjoy the exciting new flavors that Martha Stewart specially designed herself. This new range of products incorporates the most flavorful side of CBD, as well as Martha's drive to create only the best quality products made from the purest hemp.

Buyers are welcomed to try Martha Stewart CBD Tincture, which is a concentrated blend of CBD oil extracted from the highest quality hemp. CBD tinctures are easy to use and designed to distribute a specific amount of CBD per serving. Each serving contains 25 mL of two exciting, citrusy flavors. These include blood orange and Meyer lemon.

Anavii Market is also offering a delicious assortment of Martha Stewart CBD Gummies. Infused with 99% pure CBD isolate per gummy, these tasty, chewable treats come in two fruit medleys of berry and citrus, and are the perfect size to carry anywhere you go.

Made with only the finest ingredients, Martha Stewart CBD Softgels offer the best quality and consistency of CBD oil on the market. Each softgel contains 25mg of CBD and is made with non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil and pure-hemp derived CBD isolate.

All Martha Stewart CBD products have been rigorously lab-tested to ensure that the products contain zero heavy metals, pesticides, solvents and other toxins.

Consumers can purchase each Martha Stewart CBD product through Anavii Market's online store and get a 20% off discount for a limited time. For more information and updates about the Martha Stewart CBD product launch, follow the Anavii Market blog today.

