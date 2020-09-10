Biomarkers Market Worth $ 106.49 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 13.75% CAGR: Verified Market Research

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Biomarkers Market by Disease Indication (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Immunological Disorders), by Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Personalized Medicine, Disease Risk Assessment), by Type (Safety Biomarkers, Efficacy Biomarkers, Predictive Biomarkers, Surrogate Biomarkers, Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers, Prognostic Biomarkers, Validation Biomarkers), by Product (Consumables, Services, Software), Geography". According to Verified Market Research, the Global Biomarkers Market was valued at USD 40.78 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 106.49 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.75% from 2020 to 2027.

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Biomarkers Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Biomarkers Market Overview

Factors such as the growing demand for personalized medicine and companion diagnostics are the crucial growth drivers for the global biomarker market. Increasing consumer awareness, a widening patient base, development of technologies in clinical laboratory tests, and imaging exams, are other major drivers of the global biomarker market. The increasing number of CROs and low cost of clinical trials in various developing economies has added fuel to the market growth. Additionally, the increasing R&D activities funded by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with the rising prevalence of cancer are major trends boosting the demand of biomarkers and thereby, accelerating the market growth. The growing usage of biomarkers in medical areas such as cancer treatment and research will foster the future growth of the global biomarkers market.

There are three recent trends in the global biomarker market. Biomarkers are identified conventionally by analyzing the science of pathophysiology and epidemiology, which is expected to transform the scenario of clinical research, medical practice, and drug development, due to changing technological advancement from the conventional approach of pathophysiology to biomarker studies such as genomics and proteomics. Heart diseases are the world's leading cause of death, and Asia Pacific holds a major share of coronary heart disease. According to data published by the Ministry of Health in China, cardiovascular disease impacts negatively around 203 million people and this number is anticipated to rise by 73 percent in 2030.

The "Global Biomarkers Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are: Qiagen N.V., Perkinelmer, Inc., Merck Millipore, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Enzo Biochem, Inc., EKF Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC., Biosims Technologies Sas, Cisbio Bioassays, Signosis, Inc

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Biomarkers Market on the basis of Disease Indication, Application, Type, Product, and Geography.

Biomarkers Market by Disease Indication

Cancer



Cardiovascular Disorders



Neurological Disorders



Immunological Disorders

Biomarkers Market by Application

Diagnostics



Drug Discovery and Development



Personalized Medicine



Disease Risk Assessment

Biomarkers Market by Type

Safety Biomarkers



Efficacy Biomarkers



Predictive Biomarkers



Surrogate Biomarkers



Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers



Prognostic Biomarkers



Validation Biomarkers

Biomarkers Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

