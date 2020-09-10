DJ LYXOR ETF - Merger - Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc

Lyxor International Asset Management (CRAL) LYXOR ETF - Merger - Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc 10-Sep-2020 / 15:20 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Lyxor ETF - Delisting of 1 Sub-Funds from London Stock Exchange Object: Removal of the Share Classes within the Sub-Funds listed above from the London Stock Exchange dur to Merger as of September 10th, 2020 at the close of business. Dear Shareholders, According to our records, you hold shares in the "Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF" fund. Following the acquisition of Commerz Funds Solutions S.A. (renamed Lyxor Funds Solutions S.A. in October 2019) and Commerzbank AG's UCITS exchange-traded funds ("ETF") franchise by Lyxor International Asset Management on 27 May 2019, it has been decided to harmonize the ranges of products offered by Lyxor Funds Solutions S.A. and Lyxor International Asset Management. Such harmonization aims, inter alia, to deliver a focused and enhanced UCITS ETF range, through funds mergers. Within this context, the Board of Directors of Multi Units Luxembourg (hereafter referred to as the "Company") hereby informs Shareholders that it has resolved in circular resolutions dated 21 April 2020 to proceed, in the best interest of Shareholders, with the following merger between: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF (ISIN code: LU1435770406), a sub-fund of the Company, société d'investissement à capital variable incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 28-32, place de la Gare, L-1616 Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under number B 115 129, (the "Merging Sub-Fund"), and having Lyxor International Asset Management with registered office at 17 cours Valmy, Tour Société Générale, 92800 Puteaux, as its management company ("LIAM"), and ComStage Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF (ISIN code: LU0419741177), a sub-fund of COMSTAGE, société d'investissement à capital variable incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 22, Boulevard Royal, L-2449 Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under number B 140 772, (the "Receiving Sub-Fund"), and having Lyxor Funds Solutions S.A. with registered office at 22, Boulevard Royal, L-2449 Luxembourg, as its management company ("LFS"); hereinafter referred to as the "Merger". The Merging Sub-Fund and the Receiving Sub-Fund will hereinafter be together referred to as the "Merging Entities". This Merger will aim to regroup assets under management of both Merging Entities and therefore to allow efficient expenses management. This notice sets out details of the Merger, as well as impacts on Shareholders. Please carefully review the information provided. The Merger shall become effective between the Merging Entities and towards third parties on September 11, 2020 (the "Effective Date"). Summary of the Merger calendar Cut Off Effective Based on the Shares to be Point Date NAV of received of the Receiving Merging Sub-Fund Sub-Fund Lyxor September 7, September 11, September ComStage Commodities 2020 after 2020 10, 2020 Bloomberg Thomson 5.00 pm Equal-weight Reuters/Cor (Luxembourg Commodity eCommodity time) ex-Agricultu CRB ("Merger re UCITS ETF EX-Agricult Date") (ISIN code: ure TR LU0419741177 UCITS ETF ) (ISIN Code: LU143577040 6) For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 (0)1 42 13 42 14 Email address: client-services-etf@lyxor.com. Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation and in the latest prospectus of the Company or any supplement. Yours sincerely, For the Board of Directors ISIN: LU1435770406, LU1435770406, LU0419741177 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CRAL Sequence No.: 83908 EQS News ID: 1130103 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 10, 2020 10:20 ET (14:20 GMT)