Mind Beauty: MindBeauty's AM99 is the Next Generation of Reusable Face Masks, Neutralizing COVID-19 Upon Contact

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / MindBeauty has announced the launch of its AM99 mask, founded as a direct response to the current global pandemic. Utilizing patented nanotechnology proprietary to MindBeauty, the cotton-based mask deactivates coronavirus and other families of viruses on contact; the mask's effectiveness in shielding against spray and splashback is key in helping to decrease viral transmission. It is also cost-effective, sustainable, reusable and hand-washable.

"It was important for us to develop a next-generation mask that protects against all kinds of viruses, not only coronavirus," says Joei Lau, Founder of AM99. "The AM99 mask is cost-effective, sustainable, hand-washable, and customizable. It not only protects its wearer but actively decreases chances of transmission by neutralizing pathogens on contact, with our research showing up to 95% viral de-activation efficiency."

The AM99 mask helps satisfy the need for simple, effective solutions to promote public health around the world. According to the AM99 Whitepaper, "AM99® products are manufactured using patented Japanese nanotechnology to ensure a strong and prolonged antiviral and antibacterial effect against the family of coronaviruses and at least 17 other potentially harmful microbes."

AM99 masks are also customizable, capable of providing businesses or other organizations the highest level of protection tailored to suit specific requirements, from corporate branding, team or faculty branding, or color-coded risk identification, there are a wide array of customizable options to suit any organization's needs.

Discover why the technology behind the AM99 mask makes it a highly effective form of protection against the virus.

?About AM99

MindBeauty created the AM99 line of protective face masks as a response to the heightened need for simple and effective solutions to contain, protect against and minimize the effects of the global outbreak. The result is a reusable face-mask is an effective, safe and fashionable option that's early-to-market for users and outperforms other masks in the market landscape. AM99 face masks leverage proprietary nanotechnology and are lab-certified to protect against the current COVID-19 pandemic and other potentially harmful microorganisms. AM99 masks offer an additional layer of lab-certified protection that actively neutralizes COVID-19 and other potentially harmful microorganisms on contact. Learn more at am99tech.com.

