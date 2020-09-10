Fabric Stain Remover Market Leverages Consumer Bias Towards Hygiene and Cleaning Products During Coronavirus Pandemic, says Future Market Insights

Fabric stain remover manufacturers are pushing with a number of strategies including celebrity endorsements and optimization of distribution networks to sustain sales in a competitive market.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / The fabric stain remover market is anticipated to witness strong growth from 2020 to 2030 with a moderate 4.7% CAGR. A new study by FMI states that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is likely to marginally impact the fabric stain remover market, as consumers largely continue to spend on cleaning and hygiene products in a bid to minimize the risk of contagion. Eco-friendly formulations are expected to gain traction during the forecast period, with change in consumer bias.

"Increasing popularity of washing machines in developing countries is a major growth factor providing impetus to the fabric stain remover market. Numerous vendors have set up awareness campaigns on health and hygiene associated to using laundry products, which will also contribute to growth for the foreseeable future.," states the FMI analyst.

Fabric Stain Remover Market- Critical Takeaways

Liquid based fabric stain remover products continue to gain high traction, driven by ease of use and minimal water wastage.

Online channels of distribution are witnessing fast growth owing to better discounts, convenience and wider product options.

North America holds a major share in the fabric stain remover market driven by consumer bias towards apparel care in Canada and the United States.

Fabric Stain Remover Market- Drivers

Changes in consumer lifestyle standards towards health and hygiene practices contribute to sales of fabric stain removers.

Innovations towards the development of eco-friendly fabric stain removers bolster adoption rates.

Fabric Stain Remover Market- Restraints

Chemical ingredients in a number of fabric stain remover products have been designated as health hazards restricting adoption.

Lack of consumer interest in apparel care in developing economies limits the sales of fabric stain removers.

Coronavirus Impact on Fabric Stain Remover Market

The coronavirus pandemic will have minimal impact on the sales of fabric stain removers, largely owing to growing consumer bias towards hygiene and cleaning products. As consumers are forced to stay home because of lockdown restrictions, cleaning and disinfection activity is likely to rise and contribute to demand for stain removers. Supply chain disruptions could limit inventories in the short term. However, this trend is unlikely to affect the market in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

Blissful Industrial Corporation, the Procter & Gamble Co., Wings Corp., Colgate Palmolive Co., Oxychem Corp., S.C. Johnson & Son, Lion Corp., Amway Corp., LG Household & Healthcare, Church & Dwight Co., Kao Corp., Unilever plc, and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, are some of the leading fabric stain remover manufacturers.

Prominent manufacturers in the fabric stain remover market are pushing for product design innovations to improve ease of application and leverage product differentiation strategies in a competitive landscape.

For instance, Cloralen announced the introduction of a bleach liquid gel for clothes which minimizes the risk of splashes, associated with conventional bleach. AEG has come up with a stain removal pen that removes stains from fabrics through ultrasonic vibrations. Utah based Rocco & Roxie have released a fabric cleaning range, which specializes in cleaning animal messes, aimed primarily towards pet owners.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the fabric stain remover market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the fabric stain remover market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights according to product type (powder, bars, pacs, liquid, and others), nature (conventional and organic), price range (economy and premium), end user (household, commercial, hotels, hospitals, long term care center, and others) and sales channel (direct and indirect), in seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

