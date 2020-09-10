Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2020) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) ("Sego" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the start of the 2020 Fall exploration program at the Southern Gold Zone at Miner Mountain. The program will involve mapping and sampling followed by trenching with a goal to enhance drill targets in the Southern Gold Zone.

CEO J. Paul Stevenson comments, "We are keen to advance this exciting area of the Miner Mountain Project."

At the Southern Gold Zone initial trenching completed in the Spring 2020 program indicated gold mineralization in diorite and microdiorite beneath the shallow till cover (see News Release July 7, 2020). Highlights of the discovery area include:

62 meters (m) grading 0.65 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from 60.5m in trench MM20TR105. Including:

30 m grading 1.02 g/t gold from 84.5 m, and



2 m grading 8.76 g/t gold from 112.5 m

40 meters (m) grading 0.31 g/t gold from 31.6m in trench MM20TR109. The interval includes:



8.7 m of unsampled overburden that was assigned a grade of 0 g/t for compositing. The interval is open to the south.



There is no material change about the issuer that has not been generally disclosed.

This news release was reviewed and approved by Selina Tribe, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and Mitsubishi Copper. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.

