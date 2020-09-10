The X Pot Inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian(R) Resort Las Vegas Initiates Phase Two of Opening Plan

Offering an immersive high-tech dining experience, The X Pot features an elevated dinner and show atmosphere with hotpot cuisine

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Founders ?Haibin Yang and ?David Zhao? have completely reinvented the concept of high-tech dining with their all-new restaurant, ?The X Pot? at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas. After successfully opening its lounge to the public this past August, the Asian-inspired restaurant will begin phase two of its detailed opening plan, unlocking access to the inventive main dining room. Featuring an interactive dining and entertainment experience that allows guests to engage all five senses, The X Pot creates an extraordinary gastronomic experience where the past and the future collide.

"We want this to be an ?immersive dining experience," states co-founder David Zhao when discussing the entertainment and high-tech nature of The X Pot. "?There will be music playing, visual projections on the walls and on the tables, along with classic Chinese face-changing performances".

Paying tribute to traditional Chinese cuisine with its hotpot technique, The X Pot elevates the experience with a unique multi-sensory dining adventure as guests are wowed by the high-tech smart-robot technology offerings. As guests order from an expansive tasting menu filled with an array of popular Asian-fusion selections, including A5 Wagyu Beef and certified Kobe Beef, they will be served by The X Pot's exclusive robotic technological program that proves the utmost efficiency in conjunction with human servers.

Along with the exciting high-tech nature of The X Pot, guests are able to dine with ease due to full-scale health and safety measures put in place at the destination. In addition to the smart-robot technology, allowing for safe social distancing and minimal server interaction, all guests are temperature checked through thermo-gun technology upon arrival and are required to wear a mask upon entry, while all staff are required to wear masks at all times. In order to further implement safe social distancing, the restaurant is currently operating at a reduced capacity. The X Pot staff is taking the utmost care into the safety of guests and is sure to transform the traditional hotpot experience to make for a safe dining and entertainment destination, unlike any other.

In addition, The X Pot plans to present 5D animations, through a $1 million projection system, to create optical illusions right on to the dinner table. Interactive cartoon animations will soon take guests on a culinary tour of the hotpot experience. Synchronized with every meal, the animations will provide step by step visuals on how to cook the separate tasting menu, exclusive to this private, VIP dining room.

