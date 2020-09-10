TPT Global Tech, Inc.: TPT Global Tech Signs Strategic Partnership Agreement with Thomas Scientific, LLC.

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ("TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech") (OTCQB:TPTW) announced today that it has entered into a Strategic Partnership with the nation's third largest and fastest growing scientific distributor, "Thomas Scientific". Founded in 1900 with over 200 sales reps, Thomas Scientific is a leading global provider of automated laboratory instruments and solutions. Thomas Scientific will provide sales and marketing support to TPT MedTech, wholly owned subsidiary, to sell and market TPT MedTech's QuikLAB, QuikPass App and Hardware, SaniQuik and PPE products in the United States. TPT MedTech will sell and market Thomas Scientific products and services on TPT MedTech E-commerce website as a reseller of Thomas Scientific. Thomas Scientific will provide supply chain support to TPT MedTech's QuikLab product channel on an exclusive basis. Thomas Scientific will provide tier one support for TPT MedTech's products and services throughout the United States.

"Another milestone met" says Stephen Thomas CEO of TPT Global Tech, "We believe this relationship with Thomas Scientific gives TPT Med Tech all the products, services and experience it needs to operate its QuikLAB and Epic Lab locations nationwide". "The decades of business knowledge and experience that Thomas Scientific brings to play is very powerful to our organization and we look forward to a very long and profitable relationship."

Thomas Scientific provides the latest in equipment and supplies to the science community. In accordance to the tradition of the original founders, Thomas Scientific itself offers individualized customer service, innovative scientific equipment, and a comprehensive portfolio offering a wide selection of product listings. They are a registered contractor for the U.S. Federal Government.

Thomas Scientific is committed to offering quality laboratory products while catering to the unique needs of the individual customer. For over a century, their dedication to provide the best in science equipment with personal, efficient service sets Thomas apart from the competition. Whether you work in a lab setting or perform your testing in the field, Thomas Scientific has the products you need.

