EVS Broadcast Equipment: Publication of a transparency notification

Publication on September 10, 2020, after market closing

Regulated information - transparency notification

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

On September 8, 2020, EVS Broadcast Equipment has received a transparency notification indicating that Norges Bank now holds 2.96% of the voting rights of the company.

The notification, dated September 8, 2020, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Norges Bank, Bankplassen 2, PO Box 1179 Sentrum, Oslo, 0107, Norway

Transaction date: September 7, 2020

Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%

Denominator: 14,327,024

Notified details:

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Norges Bank 422,525 402,328 2.81% TOTAL 402,328 0 2.81% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial

Instruments Expiration

date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Norges Bank Shares on loan

(right to call) At any time 21,100 0.15% Physical TOTAL 21,100 0.15%

TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A & B) 423,428 2.96%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Norges Bank is the central bank of Norway. As part of its central bank activities, Norges Bank manages Norway's foreign exchange

reserves and is responsible for management of the Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG). The formal responsibility for

management of the GPFG is placed with the Ministry of Finance, but is delegated to Norges Bank. All investments are executed by Norges Bank acting as principal and all holdings are registered in the name of Norges Bank..

This press release and the notification are available on the EVS website).

Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their shareholding passes over/under the 3% thresholdor fax +32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to be taken into account is 14,327,024 shares.

