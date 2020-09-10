DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal from Aquis Stock Exchange

AQSE wish to advise of the following withdrawals. The following company was withdrawn from AQSE Growth Market with effect from close of business on 07/09/2020. Sumner Group Health Limited Ordinary Shares Symbol: SGRL ISIN: SG9999015259 The following company was withdrawn from AQSE Growth Market with effect from close of business on 09/09/2020 having been suspended for six months, in accordance with Rule 75 of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers. Dana Group International Investments Limited Class A voting shares Symbol: DANA ISIN: BSP014091040 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.nexexchange.com

