Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. Enters Into Cannabis Tech Venture

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTC PINK:LEAS), the Company, is pleased to announce a joint venture agreement with Electric Tribe, LLC.

Electric Tribe is a Seattle and Los Angeles based software studio that designs & develops technology products for emerging industries. Electric Tribe has significant project experience in the nascent cannabis sector and will be working with Strategic to develop applications for contactless compliance protocols.

As cannabis grows increasingly mainstream, the Information Technology layer powering the cannabis industry continues to lack the caliber of software, connected services and user experience that more established industries take for granted. Constantly changing compliance and enforcement landscapes, as well as the recent emergence of Covid, has created tremendous opportunity and increased demand for standardization of processes across the cannabis supply chain.

The Company will seek to focus on the California market first, the largest in the nation, to establish proof of concept, followed by other medical and recreational markets.

Stated CEO, Jason Tucker: "I am thrilled to explore opportunities for product ideation & strategy in the California cannabis market. With Electric Tribe's expertise in product design and thanks to the guidance we've received under our agreement with VINSA Consulting, I'm looking forward to pursuing areas of investment that have strategic overlap with our core competencies in Fintech and IoT applications."

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

info@strategicassetleasing.net

SOURCE: Strategic Asset Leasing Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605607/Strategic-Asset-Leasing-Inc-Enters-Into-Cannabis-Tech-Venture