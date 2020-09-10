Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.: Clean Coal Technologies (CCTC) Announces Partnership with ECED in Gillette, WY

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., (OTCQB:CCTC) ("CCTI" or the "Company"), the leading clean-energy company utilizing patented and proven technology to convert run of mine coal into a cleaner burning and more efficient stabilized fuel, today announced the signing of an MOU to formalize its partnership with Energy Capital Economic Development in Gillette, Wyoming. The ECED enables legislative, local and state economic development to provide strategies to encourage private sector development of companies to stimulate economic benefit.

"We are very proud to announce that CCTI has formally signed an MOU with Energy Capital Economic Development ("ECED") who are the owner and operator of the Wyoming Innovation Center based at the Fort Union location in Gillette, Wyoming" said Aiden Neary, CCTI, COO. "This partnership will provide us with infrastructural support when necessary as we advance our first of a kind technology at our Fort Union location. The Innovation Center is a very unique initiative and reflects the continued support by Wyoming in advancing the use of Wyoming PRB coal through technology"

"With the arrival of our $1.3m Rotary Kiln at our site last month this partnership will provide our ability to supply processed coal feedstock to other businesses in the Industrial park and enable us to share infrastructure as we move towards being fully operational at our new facility" concluded Neary.

For information on the ECED visit: http://www.energycapitaled.com

A CCTI funding update will follow.

About Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., a cleaner-energy technology company with headquarters in New York City, NY, holds patented process technology and other intellectual property that converts raw coal into a cleaner burning fuel. The Company's trademarked end products, "Pristine" coals, are significantly more efficient, less polluting, more cost-effective, and provide more heat than untreated coal. The principal elements of the Company's pre-combustion technology are based on well-proven science and tried-and-tested industrial components. The Company's clean coal technology may reduce some 90% of chemical pollutants from coal, including Sulfur and Mercury, thereby resolving emissions issues affecting coal-fired power plants. For more information about Clean Coal Technologies please visit: www.cleancoaltechnologiesinc.com

Forward Looking Statements

This release may include forward-looking statements related to CCTI's plans, beliefs and goals, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CCTI's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, its products, its ability to secure financing for its operations, the impact on the industry and other statements identified by words such as "will," "potential," "could," "can," "believe," "intends," "continue," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "may," and other words of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Additional details about CCTI's business and its operations that could affect CCTI's actual results are described in CCTI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" that are part of its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in each of its subsequently filed periodic reports. All forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this news release. CCTI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For More information please contact:

Sean Mahoney, Media consultant:

smahoney@cleancoaltechnologiesinc.com

SOURCE: Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/605606/Clean-Coal-Technologies-CCTC-Announces-Partnership-with-ECED-in-Gillette-WY