Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC Adds New Distributors to International Sales Program & Increases PPE Product Lines SKU'S

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc (OTC PINK:OPTI) announced the company has added new distributors to the International distribution program including the El-Salvador distributor for the South America Region, and for the Israel territory based in Pardes-Hana. The new OPTEC UK location and website is currently in development and scheduled to launch October 1st, 2020. The Athens based Greek Distributor definitive agreement is expected to finalize early next week. All four new distributors have recently purchased Inventory to start their respective distribution programs and will be listed on the company website distributor tab along with contact information within the next week. The company anticipates these additions should increases sales projections noticeably throughout the remainder of 2020. The company is hiring additional personnel to process the increasing number of US & Canada distributor inquiries, which once approved will also be listed on the company website distributor tab.

OPTEC's CEO further announced today the company will be increasing the number of PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) product SKU's offered by the company for both the E-Commerce platform and to the company's distributor network. The new products include high quality FDA certified Bio-grade face masks with a 99% certification rating surpassing the popular N95 certified masks currently offered worldwide. Additional products include Hospital Grade Disinfectant Wipes with a 75% Alcohol rating. The new Products will be available for purchase on the company's website by September 21st., and available for immediate shipping while supplies last. The company plans to add additional PPE product SKU's throughout the remainder of 2020.

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecuvc.com

