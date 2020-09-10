VIP-Media: One In A Billion: This Is The Inspiring Story Of Entrepreneur Christopher Walker

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / A personal journey inspired the entrepreneurial spirit of Christopher Walker. His desire to make an impact on other people's lives after his own experience with a health crisis pushed him into the natural health product business.

"I was initially inspired to build UMZU to become the biggest, most trusted natural products company in the world because of my own personal health journey in overcoming all of the issues with my brain tumor naturally when I was younger. I realized that millions of people are struggling with insidious chronic health problems and they're not really getting any help from the traditional medical establishment. Instead, they're getting caught in a vicious cycle of taking drugs, with the side effects of those drugs causing them to take even more drugs. In whatever way I can make a positive impact, I've made it my personal mission to educate people about the truth of health in the human body, and empower them with natural products that can work with their bodies to help them restore vitality back into their body, and life in general," Christopher explains.

His passion was truly ignited when the doctors discovered he had a tumor in his brain. He decided that he would not go the normal treatment route and instead, worked on healing himself through other methods. Instead of relying on traditional methods, he used natural ones to help him recover.

"When I was 19 the doctors found a brain tumor in my pituitary gland, which spurred a huge motivation for me to figure out how to heal myself without using dangerous drugs or surgeries. Within 18 months of diagnosis, I was 100% symptom-free, using only nutrition, strategic supplementation, exercise, and lifestyle adjustments. My success with healing myself naturally led me to starting my company UMZU in 2015 with my business partners Darren Crawford and Mike Dobson," Christopher recounts.

Christopher is now a success story in the e-commerce industry selling health products. His ability to become so successful is derived from his ability to be a self starter. Many entrepreneurs look for too much money from outside sources and do not seek to find it in themselves to do what they need to to start their own business.

"Another thing to note, is that I firmly believe that entrepreneurs should be approaching their start-up phase with the sole intention of self-funding the business. If fundraising isn't a constraint in your mind, you will get very creative in terms of figuring out how to self-fund the growth of your business. Too many entrepreneurs get caught up in the false idea that they need to take outside capital to get their business off the ground, and this limits their creative abilities, often leading to outright failure. At one point, after the failure of my first business, I was so broke that I was living in my car in Brooklyn, NY. I would walk into Manhattan every day for job interviews. Thankfully, I didn't get any of those jobs. I figured out that the most important thing I could do for myself was to get scrappy and dive into learning important skills that would allow me build myself back up and eventually bring a brand into the world, UMZU, that now helps half a million customers with our products and many millions of men & women around the world with our free educational content," Christopher says.

Christopher's next projects include expanding the product line for UMZU products. In addition, Christopher and his team have launched an app to help people have a more pleasant customer service experience with their products.

"Our biggest goals this year are to expand our product line with new supplement formulas to address our customers' needs, a line of natural Thermo foods, personal care and home cleaning products, and even a new dog supplement treat line! Our rapid subscription growth in 2020 is giving us more and more opportunities to achieve our ultimate vision of providing healthier options for every aspect of our customers' daily lives. We also launched a brand new UMZU Mobile App on iOS and Android to improve customer experience and we're releasing a new online fitness platform in September called UMZUfit. I'm releasing my brand new book "How To Eat" in January 2021, which details the Thermo Diet principles and busts open some major health myths," Christopher details.

