Moscow, Russia - 10 September 2020 - Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dr. Ron Sommer 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation b) LEI 213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Ordinary registered shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification ISIN RU000A0DQZE3 code b) Nature of the Sale of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) RUB 20.38 504,237 d) Aggregated information Aggregated 504,237 shares volume Price RUB 10,276,350.06 e) Date of the 08 September 2020 transaction f) Place of the Moscow Exchange transaction *** Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company serving over 150 million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2019 was RUB 656.9 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.3 trn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange.

September 10, 2020 12:30 ET (16:30 GMT)