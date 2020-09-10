OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF KENNY TETE TO FULHAM

DEPARTURE OF RAFAEL FOR ISTANBUL BASAKSEHIR AND LOAN OF LENNY PINTOR TO TROYES UNTIL 30 JUNE 2021 (WITH PURCHASE OPTION)



Lyon, 10 September 2020





Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Kenny Tete to English club Fulham for €3.2 million plus an earn-out of 10% of the amount of any future transfer in excess of €10 million.

Kenny Tete played in 80 matches with OL, all competitions combined, (28 matches in 2019/20) since he joined the club in July 2017 from Ajax Amsterdam.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Kenny every success in his new challenge at Fulham, which was promoted this season to the English Premier League.

Separately, Olympique Lyonnais confirms that Rafael has left to join Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir (no transfer payment), the loan of Lenny Pintor to Troyes has been extended until 30 June 2021 with a purchase option of €6 million + 15% on any future gain if Troyes plays the 2021/22 season in Ligue 1 or €5 million + 20% on any future gain if Troyes plays the 2021/22 season in Ligue 2.







OL Groupe



Tel.: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment B



Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services

ISIN: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 5755 Recreational services



------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xZ1yk5hvl5uYyJ9ql5tlZpKUaW2XmGabm2aZm5NpZcqamGqSxW1pbJzLZm9lnmpv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64959-olg-100920-transfert-kenny-tete-a-fulham-gb.pdf