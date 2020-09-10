Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Medien! Großer Artikel bringt diesen Penny ins Visier der Anleger
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Stuttgart
10.09.20
15:35 Uhr
2,210 Euro
+0,030
+1,38 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OL GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OL GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0702,30019:59
Actusnews Wire
10.09.2020 | 19:42
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF KENNY TETE TO FULHAM

DEPARTURE OF RAFAEL FOR ISTANBUL BASAKSEHIR AND LOAN OF LENNY PINTOR TO TROYES UNTIL 30 JUNE 2021 (WITH PURCHASE OPTION)


Lyon, 10 September 2020



Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Kenny Tete to English club Fulham for €3.2 million plus an earn-out of 10% of the amount of any future transfer in excess of €10 million.

Kenny Tete played in 80 matches with OL, all competitions combined, (28 matches in 2019/20) since he joined the club in July 2017 from Ajax Amsterdam.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Kenny every success in his new challenge at Fulham, which was promoted this season to the English Premier League.

Separately, Olympique Lyonnais confirms that Rafael has left to join Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir (no transfer payment), the loan of Lenny Pintor to Troyes has been extended until 30 June 2021 with a purchase option of €6 million + 15% on any future gain if Troyes plays the 2021/22 season in Ligue 1 or €5 million + 20% on any future gain if Troyes plays the 2021/22 season in Ligue 2.


OL Groupe

Tel.: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services
ISIN: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xZ1yk5hvl5uYyJ9ql5tlZpKUaW2XmGabm2aZm5NpZcqamGqSxW1pbJzLZm9lnmpv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64959-olg-100920-transfert-kenny-tete-a-fulham-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
OL GROUPE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.