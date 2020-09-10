EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Nordea to follow the ECB recommendation on dividend for 2019
On 27 July 2020 the European Central Bank (ECB) extended its recommendation to banks not to pay dividends or buy back shares until 1 January 2021, from previously 1 October 2020. The Board of Directors of Nordea is authorised by the 2020 AGM to decide on a dividend payment of a maximum of EUR 0.40 per share for the financial year 2019 to be distributed in one or several instalments.
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011
Group Communication, +358 104168023 or press@nordea.com
