Kontrol Energy Corp.: Kontrol's COVID-19 Technology Receives Positive Lab Results for Live COVID-19 Testing

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol" or "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Kontrol BioCloud (or "BioCloud") technology.

Lab Testing with Live Virus

Kontrol has received positive lab results for BioCloud testing against the live virus that causes COVID-19. This positive result follows two successful tests against the dormant SARS-CoV-2 virus (see press release dated August 10th, 2020 and press release dated August 27th, 2020).

"We are very pleased that through a methodical approach we have been able to successfully test our technology with the live virus causing COVID-19 and will turn our focus to commercialization of BioCloud," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. "It has been a long journey to get to this point since the initial concept design in March 2020 and through the great efforts of our team we look forward to delivering a safe space technology solution."

"This technology can improve our surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 by monitoring air quality in

multiple settings."

Dr. Jimmy D. Dikeakos, Ph.D

"This technology will allow for measurement of many different viruses, bacteria, and fungi beyond the immediate need for the virus that causes COVID-19."

Dr. David Heinrichs, Ph.D

Commercialization

Kontrol will begin the commercialization process of BioCloud by initiating an application to the CSA Group. CSA is a leader in Standards Development and in Testing, Inspection and Certification around the world including Canada, the U.S., Europe and Asia. The CSA registered mark shows that a product has been independently tested and certified to meet recognized standards for safety or performance. Kontrol anticipates that a CSA approval can take from 30 to 45 days to complete and Kontrol has a history of working with CSA on various air quality and emission products. During the process of CSA approval, Kontrol will seek to establish lower detection limits of the COVID-19 virus. Lower detection limit specifications are part of the commercial specifications that Kontrol will deliver for a fully commercialized product.

"We are very pleased to start the process of sharing our technology with the market through the commencement of commercialization," says Gary Saunders, VP of Kontrol. "We want to thank our lab partners for all of their expertise and dedication. The lab procedures involved significant planning and preparation to execute meticulous testing against the live COVID-19 virus. We look forward to sharing our results with all levels of Government in the coming days and weeks ahead."

Manufacturing Capacity

Kontrol has commenced discussions with two global outsource contract manufacturers who can provide Kontrol with external manufacturing capacity. Kontrol is not making any statements or assumptions about potential revenues, however, Kontrol is planning for up to 20,000 BioCloud units per month as manufacturing capacity. This is part of Kontrol's prudent overall planning and access to manufacturing capability.

About Kontrol BioCloud

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. It can be an important technology which supports the entire system of individual testing and contact tracing.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) is a leader in the energy efficiency sector through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. With a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Kontrol Energy is one of Canada's fastest growing companies in 2018 and 2019 as ranked by Canadian Business and Maclean's.



Additional information about Kontrol Energy Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolenergy.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



