Technavio has been monitoring the 3D dental scanners market and it is poised to grow by USD 622.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005536/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled 3D Dental Scanners Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The 3D dental light scanners are expected to be the leading segment in the global market during the forecast period.

What are the major trends in the market?

Constant technological advances are the major trends in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 11%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 622.29 million.

Who are the top players in the market?

3M Co., 3Shape AS, AGE Solutions Srl, Align Technology Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Hexagon AB, KaVo Dental GmbH, Planmeca Group, and Straumann Holding AG. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers?

Increase in accuracy, speed, and productivity is one of the major factors driving the market.

How big is the North America market?

The North America region will contribute 30% of market growth.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., 3Shape AS, AGE Solutions Srl, Align Technology Inc., Carestream Dental LLC, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Hexagon AB, KaVo Dental GmbH, Planmeca Group, and Straumann Holding AG. are some of the major market participants. The increase in accuracy, speed, and productivity will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

3D Dental Scanners Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

3D Dental Scanners Market is segmented as below:

Product Desktop or Laboratory 3D Dental Scanners Intraoral 3D Dental Scanners Hand-held 3D Dental Scanners CBCT

Type 3D Dental Light Scanners 3D Dental Laser Scanners

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe North America ROW



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40808

3D Dental Scanners Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The 3D dental scanners market report covers the following areas:

3D Dental Scanners Market Size

3D Dental Scanners Market Trends

3D Dental Scanners Market Analysis

This study identifies constant technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D dental scanners market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

3D Dental Scanners Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist 3D dental scanners market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the 3D dental scanners market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the 3D dental scanners market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of 3D dental scanners market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Desktop or laboratory 3D dental scanners Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Intraoral 3D dental scanners Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hand-held 3D dental scanners Market size and forecast 2019-2024

CBCT Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

3D dental light scanners Market size and forecast 2019-2024

3D dental laser scanners Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing rate of dental tourism

Constant technological advances

Increasing chairside CAD/CAM practices

Integration of software tools in CBCT systems

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

3Shape AS

AGE Solutions Srl

Align Technology, Inc.

Carestream Dental LLC

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Hexagon AB

KaVo Dental GmbH

Planmeca Group

Straumann Holding AG

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005536/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/