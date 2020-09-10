Alpha Esports Inc. Announces Launch of Subscription Service, "GamerzArena+"

GamerzArena+ allows gamers around the world to increase their foothold within esports

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Alpha North Esports & Entertainment ("Alpha North"), is proud to announce the launch of GamerzArena+, a subscription based service that enables all gamers to take their talents and individual brands to the next level.

GamerzArena+ members are eligible to participate in e-development leagues, they have access to customized tournaments, their own profile page that includes gameplay stats, win and loss tracking, growth strategies, a merchandise line, and overall, members will have the opportunity to increase their foothold within esports for professional opportunities through the use of Gamer'z proprietary software.

To date, Alpha North has established a strong relationship in the professional sports world, illustrated by partnerships with the Vancouver Whitecaps & NFL Alumni. With these partnerships, Alpha North has secured access to a variety of user bases, such as youth and college students across North America, ultimately allowing the Company to scale GamerzArena+ at a fast pace.

"With a base of over 125,000 users, Alpha North has a strong foundation to build GamerzArena+ and our current and incoming partnerships will enable us to grow at a rapid pace," said interim CEO of Alpha Esports, Matthew Schmidt. "We have built a platform for all gamers alike and encourage users to subscribe to our service, whether they are looking to improve their gaming skills, create special tournaments with custom prize pools with their friends, or people simply looking to build/grow their own gaming brand."

To become a subscriber of GamerzArena+, please visit: https://gamerzarena.com/gamerzarena-plus

