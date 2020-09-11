

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release August numbers for producer prices, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are expected to have risen 0.2 percent on month and fallen 0.5 percent on year after gaining 0.6 percent on month and falling 0.9 percent on year in July.



Japan also will see Q3 results for the BSI large manufacturing index; in the three months prior, the index score was -52.3.



New Zealand will see August results for food inflation and for the PMI from BusinessNZ. In July, food prices were up 4.2 percent on year, while the PMI score was 58.8.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de