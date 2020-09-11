Alpha Esports Inc. Launches "GamerzArena+," a Monthly Subscription Service

GamerzArena+ allows gamers around the world to increase their foothold within esports.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2020 / Alpha Esports Inc. ("Alpha"), is proud to announce the launch of GamerzArena+, a monthly subscription based service that enables gamers of all levels to take their talents and individual brands to the next level.

GamerzArena+ members have the opportunity to increase their foothold within esports through the use of Gamerz proprietary software. Subscribers will be eligible for a number of features including elgibility to participate in ongoing e-development leagues, access to customized tournaments, their own profile page that includes gameplay stats, win and loss tracking, growth strategies, larger prize pools tournaments and contests, the opportunity to be scouted and signed to larger teams, personal merchandise lines, and more.

"With a base of over 100,000 users, Alpha has a very strong organic foundation to build GamerzArena+ and offer more value to our users," said interim CEO of Alpha Esports, Matthew Schmidt. Our current and incoming partnerships will enable us to aggressively grow our userbase and our GamerzArena+ memberships. We have built a gaming community for all gamers alike and encourage this subscription for gamers that are looking to advance in esports, connect with other players, win real cash prizes in competitive tournaments, or people simply looking to build their own personal gaming brand."

