



LONDON, Sept 11, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Global trading platform Samtrade FX has inked a sponsorship deal with English Premier League team Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club ("Wolverhampton Wanderers FC"), also known as the Wolves. The sponsorship will be for the current 2020/2021 season.Samtrade FX's latest agreement with the Wolves comes on the heels of the online trading brokerage's two-season sponsorship deal with English Football League team Cardiff City FC, inked in late August 2020. These recent deals are an indication of Samtrade FX's growing interest to expand into the European market.Samtrade FX's sponsorship deal with the Wolves is a digital asset partnership. As the Wolves' Official Forex and Online Financial Trading Partner, Samtrade FX will have its logo, branding, and corporate colours displayed prominently on pitch side LEDs during matches, as well as in the Wolves' social media campaigns.Samtrade FX founder and Chief Executive Officer, Sam Goh, commented on the partnership, "Following our recent sponsorship of the EFL's Bluebirds, we are excited to be sponsoring a prominent EPL team - the Wolves. This partnership with the Wolves further solidifies our global growth strategy, particularly in terms of growing our visibility within Europe.""We are optimistic that this deal will enable us to reach greater heights in our respective fields, and look forward to a fruitful partnership and journey together."Commenting on the sponsorship, Wolves General Manager for Marketing & Commercial Growth Russell Jones said: "We're delighted to be partnering with Samtrade FX as club's official Forex and online financial trading partner. Our ethos is centred around partnering with ambitious companies who share our challenger vision for global brand growth. As an award winning FX company with significant market share in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand, Samtrade FX are a perfect fit. In return, Samtrade FX will utilise the club's digital assets to expand their reach into Europe. On behalf of everyone at Wolves, I'd like to welcome Samtrade FX to the Wolves pack."The Wolves' emphasis on unity, best exemplified by its 'One Pack' fan mentality, resonates deeply with Samtrade FX. The latter was founded with the ethos, "for traders, by traders", and has a team of advisors and customer service staff that are committed towards supporting clients throughout their trading journey. This focus on community is an underlying similarity between the Wolves and Samtrade FX.Samtrade FX, an online foreign exchange ("forex") trading brokerage, was founded in 2015 with the clear objective of providing traders with safe, easy, and affordable access to foreign exchange markets. With a network of regional presence in Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the brokerage has progressively expanded its operations since its establishment.Samtrade FX also recently won "Best Trading Platform, Asia", "Best Forex Introducing Broker, Asia" and "Best FOREX ECN/STP Broker" at The London Trader Show 2020, which speaks to its strong reputation and credibility as recognised by the industry's top panel of experts and retail traders from around the world.ABOUT SAMTRADE FXSamtrade FX is an online trading brokerage that provides forex trading and other related services. It was founded with the objective of providing traders with safe, easy, and low-cost access to foreign exchange markets. Samtrade FX's founders and partners are all traders themselves and have extensive trading experience in forex and contract for differences trading. Its Advisory Board includes knowledgeable and experienced professionals who are able to provide clients with unrivalled professional advice.Samtrade FX is incorporated in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines under registered number 25290 IBC 2019 by the Registrar of International Business Companies, and is registered by the Financial Services Authority of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to carry on the business of dealing in securities as a Principal. Samtrade UK International Limited is an appointed representative registered with the Financial Conduct Authority, with FSR Number 929921.Media ContactCharles Ngcharles.ng@samtradefx.com