PR Newswire
11.09.2020 | 06:16
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bennu's expressive paintings offer a creative escape for art lovers

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of COVID-19, artists around the world are faced with many challenges, from lack of venues and galleries to display their work to lack of motivation to produce. Artist's like Bennu are in limited numbers; his work embodies his Emotions and traces of his positive energy are a constant in his approach.

Bennu has his own personal style that sets him apart from other contemporary artists. The paintings are an embodiment of symbolism, color, brushstrokes, shapes, composition and minimalistic theme.

The beauty of his work lies in their simplicity; hidden underneath them, abstract philosophical thoughts of the artist about the meaning of life, love, compassion, happiness, freedom of humanity and the pursuit of dreams.

To invest in Bennu's contemporary art; visit this significant artist's website: www.bennu7777.com

Sources:

  1. Inspiration by artist Bennu. Creativity without formulas ArtDaily.com
  2. Investing in Contemporary ART UAEBusiness.com
  3. "Bennu" - the rising of an Artist www.W2WEvents.com
  4. Abstract Expressionism Of The Artist Bennu AMediaAgency.com
  5. Bennu ponders human life with abstract art EliteLivingAfrica.com
  6. Unusual Paintings of Bennu's World AfricaBusiness.com

