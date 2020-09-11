Technavio has been monitoring the pulp market and it is poised to grow by 38.82 MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200910005918/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pulp Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

Rising demand for corrugated packaging is a major trend driving the growth of the market.

The year-over-year growth for 2020 is estimated at 3.19% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be 38.82 MT.

Asia Pulp and Paper Group, BillerudKorsnas AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Metsä Board Corp., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Sappi Ltd., and WestRock Co, are some of the major market participants.

The rising consumption of chemical wood pulp is one of the major factors driving the market.

The North America region will contribute 33% of the market share.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Asia Pulp and Paper Group, BillerudKorsnas AB, Georgia-Pacific LLC, International Paper Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Metsä Board Corp., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Oji Holdings Corp., Sappi Ltd., and WestRock Co. are some of the major market participants. The rising consumption of chemical wood pulp will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Pulp Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Pulp Market is segmented as below:

Application Printing And Writing Paper Tissue Paper Specialty Paper Packaging Paper Others

Geography APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Pulp Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The pulp market report covers the following areas:

Pulp Market Size

Pulp Market Trends

Pulp Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising demand for corrugated packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the pulp market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Pulp Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist pulp market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pulp market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pulp market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pulp market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Application by volume

Printing and writing paper Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Tissue paper Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Specialty paper Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Packaging paper Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application by volume

Market Segmentation by Grade by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Grade by volume

Chemical pulp Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mechanical and semi-chemical pulp Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-wood pulp Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Grade by volume

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asia Pulp and Paper Group

BillerudKorsnas AB

Georgia-Pacific LLC

International Paper Co.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Metsä Board Corp.

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Oji Holdings Corp.

Sappi Ltd.

WestRock Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

