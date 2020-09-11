Press release

LEM appoints new Chief Human Resources Officer

Geneva, Switzerland, 11 September 2020 - LEM (SIX: LEHN), a leading global company in electrical measurement for industry and automotive applications, announces the appointment of Rodolphe Boschet as new Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). He will join LEM on 21 September 2020 as a member of the Executive Management team and will report directly to the CEO.

Based in the company's HQ in Geneva, Rodolphe Boschet will lead the global HR team in all LEM sites, serving 1,500 employees around the world. His key responsibility will be the design and implementation of a leading-edge global HR function and strategy to support LEM's ambitious business goals. He will also drive the cultural transformation upon which the company has recently embarked, manage talent development and mobility programs, and hire talent with competencies in new areas such as e-mobility, smart grid, semiconductors and embedded software.

"We are delighted that Rodolophe Boschet is joining our leadership team. He brings a strong track record as an HR leader of complex manufacturing and technology businesses and in managing global multicultural teams," said Frank Rehfeld, CEO.

Since 2006, Rodolphe Boschet (53) has held various senior HR roles within Danaher Corporation, a globally diversified science and technology conglomerate, including its operating companies Beckman Coulter and Radiometer in France, Switzerland, Denmark and the USA. Previously, he worked as International HR Manager with medical devices company Datascope Corporation and luxury goods producer Cartier, both in France. Rodolphe Boschet holds a Masters in Political Science from the University Paris III Sorbonne and a Masters in International Human Resources Management from ENS Cachan. He is fluent in French and English.

LEM - Life Energy Motion

A leading company in electrical measurement, LEM engineers the best solutions for energy and mobility, ensuring that our customers' systems are optimized, reliable and safe.

Our 1,500 people in over 15 countries transform technology potential into powerful answers. We develop and recruit the best global talent, working at the forefront of mega trends such as renewable energy, mobility, automation and digitization.

With innovative electrical solutions, we are helping our customers and society accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.

Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1986, the company's ticker symbol is LEHN.

www.lem.com

Contact: Investment community

Andrea Borla, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +41 22 706 1250

Email: investor@lem.com

Contact: Media

Cabinet Privé de Conseils s.a. (CPC)

Nick Miles, miles@cpc-pr.com, mobile +41 79 678 76 26

Michael Füglister, fuglister@cpc-pr.com, mobile +41 78 839 07 62