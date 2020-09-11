Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named one of Europe's Best Workplaces, ranking number 20 within the Small Company category by Great Place to Work, a global independent research and consulting firm focused on helping organisations build exceptional workplace cultures. This is the first time Ryan has been recognised as a Best Workplace in Europe.

Great Place to Work identifies the top organisations that create positive work environments in the European region. Winners are selected based on comprehensive surveys measuring culture, employee experiences, workplace policies, and leadership. Great Place to Work analysed survey results representing more than 1.46 million employees in Europe to determine the list. To be considered for inclusion in the European recognition programme, companies must appear on one or more of Great Place to Work's national Best Workplace lists across the 19 countries represented.

"Ryan is honoured to be recognised for its workplace culture focused on employee satisfaction and well-being across its European operations," said Ryan President of European and Asia-Pacific Operations Jon C. Sweet. "Ryan continues to achieve incredible growth and client results, including during these unprecedented times, which demonstrates the power that employee passion and trust, built around flexibility and accountability, have on the overall success of the business."

"Being selected to Europe's Best Workplaces list is a remarkable accomplishment for Ryan, especially as we continue to further expand our global presence," said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. "Attracting and retaining exceptional talent worldwide is a key component to our overall success, and Ryan is proud to offer its employees a work environment to thrive in."

Ryan continually invests time and effort into the business to ensure it is forward thinking. Through transformational global and regional leadership, it has created a shared vision inspiring positivity, recognition, and continuous improvement, whereby employees are foundational to the journey of making Ryan a "Great Place to Work." In Europe, these enhancements have enabled Ryan to focus on delivering value to its clients with the increased ability and drive to do so, all built upon trust.

The complete list of winning companies can be viewedhere.

