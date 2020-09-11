Multiple Myeloma Market Size Forecast, Epidemiology Analysis, Emerging Drug Uptake and Key Companies Assessment by DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Myeloma Market size across the 8MM i.e. the United States, Eu5(the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain), China and Japan, was $16.27bn in 2019 and is increasing with a modest CAGR during the study period (2017-2030), according to DelveInsight, a leading company in healthcare analytics and consulting.
The market size for Multiple Myeloma therapies will increase dramatically by 2030 due to the arrival of upcoming therapies that will carve out niche roles in the drug landscape. DelveInsight's latest report on Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology and Market indicates that the impressive growth in market size is due to the rise in incident cases of Multiple Myeloma in 8MM, incorporation of immune-therapies in treatment landscape increased patient adherence and adoption of newer therapies. Also, rich emerging pipeline, better diagnosis, rising awareness and expected increase in investment in the R&D activities are some additional factors that are going to fuel the market.
Some key highlights from the report:
- The total incident cases of Multiple Myeloma are expected to reach 91,520 in 2020 in the 8MM
- Higher usage of bortezomib based regimen observed across the US, EU5 and JP; Bortezomib + Lenalidomide + dex regimen is the preferred treatment choice in the US and Japan in the first-line compared to Bortezomib + Melphalan ± Prednisone and Bortezomib + dex regimen in EU5. In the case of China, higher usage of thalidomide based regimen found in the first-line setting
- Among emerging therapies, Bristol Myers Squibb and Bluebird Bio's anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Idecabtagene Vicleucel (Ide-cel, bb2121) is expected to result in significant revenues owing to promising results, one-time dosing and premium pricing in heavily pretreated patients
- Key Companies fuelling the Multiple Myeloma market size growth are GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Roche, Janssen Research & Development, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer, Takeda, Amgen, AstraZeneca etc.
- Patent expiry of multiple blockbuster drugs like Revlimid, Pomalyst, Darzalex and Kyprolis is on the lines to expire from 2026 onwards, and this will erode the sales value significantly and the market is expected to decline from 2028 onwards due to cumulative impacts of patent expiry.
Though Multiple Myeloma is not common cancer; still, it is the second most diagnosed blood cancer in the United States. It is worth highlighting that it is a heterogeneous haematological malignancy in which epidemiology plays an increasingly important role. Over the past years, intensive clinical and molecular epidemiological research has extended the information about its pathogenesis, risk factors, and prognostic components which aided the approval of new drugs. Despite arduous research endeavors, the etiology remains enigmatic. The untimely or prolonged diagnosis has a severe impact on the clinical course of Multiple myeloma and a negative impact on disease-free survival. It's an unfortunate fact that approximately 95% of all the Multiple Myeloma cases are diagnosed at distant stages. The report reviews the changing epidemiology and provides the forecasts upto 2030, highlights treatment patterns, and the health disparity observed in important subgroups of Multiple Myeloma.
Multiple myeloma report contains epidemiological analysis segmented as the following:
- Total Multiple Myeloma Incident Cases
- Total Multiple Myeloma Incident cases by Age Distribution
- Total Symptomatic Multiple Myeloma Cases
- Cases of Multiple Myeloma by Treatment Line
- Gender-specific cases of Multiple Myeloma
Multiple Myeloma Market Scenario
The current standard of care of Multiple myeloma treatment includes stem cell transplant, conventional chemotherapy, targeted therapy, surgery, and radiation therapy. Chemotherapies can be given alone or in conjunction with other drugs including corticosteroids, proteasome inhibitors, immune-modulators, and monoclonal antibodies, anti-resorptive agents such as bisphosphonates and NSAIDs, or narcotics. Currently, Lenalidomide is the market leader in multiple myeloma treatment landscape, and usage as monotherapy and also in combination with other therapies can be found across all the settings. Darzalex is also being used by the healthcare experts in combination as doublet, triplet, and quadruplet with existing therapies for the good treatment strategies and better result outcomes and has impacted the MM treatment landscape significantly. Label expansion along with higher usage of Darzalex has translated into higher revenues and expected to generate maximum revenue by 2025 before the competition and expected patent expiry would erode the sales value. At present, among the IMid's agents, Revlimid dominates the Multiple Myeloma market in the 8MM, where it is included in all lines of Multiple Myeloma therapy either as monotherapy or in combination with other drugs. In 2017, Revlimid generated a revenue of USD 7,140 million in the 8MM. Despite the loss of patent exclusivity among the major markets and approval of other potential pipeline candidates, it will continue to maintain a strong presence during the forecast period as a molecule. The novel emerging therapies are expected to bring a paradigm shift in the Multiple Myeloma treatment landscape by catering to larger unmet needs.
Report includes exhaustive analysis of Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapies
- Idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel): Bristol Myers Squibb and bluebird bio
- Venetoclax (Venclexta, Venclyxto): AbbVie
- JNJ-68284528 LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528): Janssen Research and Development
- Keytruda (pembrolizumab): Novartis
- Melflufen (melphalan flufenamide): Oncopeptides
- Cetrelimab (JNJ-63723283): Janssen Research and Development
- REGN5458: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Iberdomide: Celgene
- NY-ESO-1 C259 T Cells: GlaxoSmithKline
- Braftovi (encorafenib): Pfizer
- JCARH125: Celgene Corporation
- Felzartamab (MOR202): I-Mab Biopharma
- Chidamide (Epidaza): Shenzhen Chipscreen Bioscience
The past couple of decades have shown vast changes in the treatment landscape of Multiple Myeloma, starting with the use of stem cells trailed by the availability of novel treatments such as immunomodulators and proteasome inhibitors that have transformed the natural history of the indication, leading to increased survival times. Ongoing advancements in emerging Novel therapies such as CAR-T cell and monoclonal antibodies are showing promising results in treating multiple myeloma patients and are also expected to drive the growth of the market. Recent years have witnessed an influx of several pharma companies exploring the Multiple Myeloma market through novel targets and therapies. Although the emerging pipeline candidates will reduce the gaps however, the opportunities will still remain. As a ray of hope, the launch of new drugs have extended the median overall survival of Multiple Myeloma patients to 4-6 years; however the stark reality is that the ten year survival rate is 3%. The long term burden of the therapies makes life pretty difficult for the patients. There is a dire need for a permanent cure. Another hurdle is the existing expensive treatment options that create a barrier for the aged uninsured population to get hold of costly therapies. The factors like drug-induced toxicities, differences in clinical care, access to the therapies in real-world settings are the observed gaps between trial-based and real-world outcomes. DelveInsight believes that the Multiple Myeloma market is an attractive prospect for the companies due to the high unmet needs and low regulatory hurdles.
Scope of the Report
- Geography Covered: 8MM - The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan, and Chine.
- Study Period: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).
- Markets Segmentation: By Geographies, By Therapies (Forecasted + Historical).
- Companies Covered: GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AbbVie, Roche, Janssen Research & Development, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer, Takeda, Amgen, AstraZeneca, and several others.
- Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis,
- Case Studies
- KOL's Views
- Analyst's View
The Multiple Myeloma Marketed drugs covered report are:
- Sarclisa (Isatuximab): Sanofi
- Darzalex (Daratumumab): Janssen Research and Development
- Empliciti (Elotuzumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb and AbbVie
- Velcade (bortezomib): Takeda
- Pomalyst (Pomalidomide): Celgene Corporation
- Revlimid (Lenalidomide): Celgene Corporation
- Farydak (panobinostat): Novartis Pharmaceuticals
- Kyprolis (Carfilzomib): Amgen
- Ninlaro (ixazomib): Takeda Pharmaceuticals
- Blenrep (Belantamab Mafodotin): GlaxoSmithKline
Table of Contents
1
Key Insights
2
Executive Summary of Multiple Myeloma
3
KOL Views
4
SWOT Analysis of Multiple Myeloma
5
Multiple Myeloma Market Overview at a Glance
6
Disease Background and Overview: Multiple Myeloma
7
Diagnosis of Multiple Myeloma
8
Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology and Patient Population
9
The United States Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology
10
EU-5 Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology
11
Japan Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology
12
China Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology
13
Multiple Myeloma Treatment
14
Unmet Needs in the Multiple Myeloma Market
15
Patient Journey of Multiple Myeloma
16
Key Endpoints of Multiple Myeloma Clinical Trials
17
Multiple Myeloma Marketed Therapies
18
Multiple Myeloma Emerging Therapies
19
Multiple Myeloma 8 Major Market Analysis
20
8MM Multiple Myeloma Market Size
21
The United States Multiple Myeloma Market Size
22
EU-5 Multiple Myeloma Market Size
23
Japan Multiple Myeloma Market Size
24
China Multiple Myeloma Market Size
25
Market Access and Reimbursement of Multiple Myeloma (MM) Therapies
26
Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers
27
Multiple Myeloma Market Barriers
28
Appendix
29
DelveInsight Capabilities
30
Disclaimer
31
About DelveInsight
