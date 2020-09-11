

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK monthly GDP, industrial output and foreign trade figures. The UK economy is forecast to expand 6.7 percent on month in July, slower than the 8.7 percent growth logged in June.



Ahead of the data, the pound held steady against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 136.19 against the yen, 1.1667 against the franc, 0.9230 against the euro and 1.2828 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



