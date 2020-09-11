

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis publishes German final consumer price data for August at 2.00 am ET Friday. According to preliminary estimate, consumer prices remained unchanged on year, following a 0.1 percent drop in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 125.68 against the yen, 1.0769 against the franc, 0.9231 against the pound and 1.1837 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



