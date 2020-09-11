DJ Genel Energy PLC: Intention to refinance

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Intention to refinance 11-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 11 September 2020 Genel Energy plc Intention to refinance Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') has engaged Pareto Securities to organise a roadshow with international credit investors. The Company may, subject to market conditions and acceptable terms on the new issue, raise a new five-year bond of up to $300 million to replace the Company's existing bond maturing in December 2022. Genel had cash in excess of $350 million at 30 August 2020, and net cash of $55 million. The Company maintains a positive outlook, a strategy of maintaining a robust balance sheet through cycles, and is proactively managing its liquidity runway and debt maturity profile. -ends- For further information, please contact: Pareto Securities +47 22 87 87 71 Fixed income sales Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7390 0230 Patrick d'Ancona This announcement includes inside information. Disclaimer: This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. This announcement is not for general publication, release or distribution in the United States or in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation or would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction. Notes to editors: Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 83914 EQS News ID: 1130185 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=1130185&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

