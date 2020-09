LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L) reported profit before tax of 221.5 million pounds for the year ending 30 June 2020 compared to 219.9 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 25.68 pence compared to 25.04 pence. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share increased by 12% to 26.1 pence from 23.4 pence.



Fiscal year net revenue increased to 330.5 million pounds from 314.3 million pounds. Adjusted net revenue increased by 5% year-on-year, driven by 7% growth in net management fees.



The directors have recommended a final dividend of 12.10 pence per share for the year ending 30 June 2020, which if approved by shareholders will be paid on 11 December 2020 to all shareholders on the register on 6 November 2020. Total dividends paid and recommended for the year are 16.90 pence.



Assets under management (AuM) declined by 9% to $83.6 billion.



