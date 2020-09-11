

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche's (RHHBY.OB) multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has proven to be an highly effective treatment option for people with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis who experienced a suboptimal response to prior treatment, according to data from a phase IIIb study.



'For a wide range of people with MS who experienced a suboptimal response to prior treatment, we continue to see evidence that Ocrevus provides significant benefit in slowing disease progression,' said Levi Garraway, chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development.



Ocrevus is approved to treat primary progressive multiple sclerosis and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults.



In the two-year phase IIIb study, dubbed CASTING, patients who had prior suboptimal response to at least six months of treatment with up to two disease modifying therapies were enrolled. Two years after switching to Ocrevus in the CASTING study, about 75% of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis patients (492/658) had no evidence of disease activity on an overall basis, reveals the analysis.



Among the group of study participants treated with only one prior disease modifying therapy, 78% achieved no evidence of disease activity while in the group of patients treated with two prior disease modifying therapies, 70% showed no evidence of disease activity.



Additionally, the company revealed data from an ongoing real-world safety study of Ocrevus, dubbed CONFIDENCE, which show a 97% persistence and strong adherence to the only B-cell therapy with a twice-yearly dosing schedule.



