Mundipharma is delighted to announce that Great Place to Work the global authority on workplace culture has named it as one of Europe's Best Workplaces.

Mundipharma is ranked 12th out of 25 organisations in the Multi-National Company category. Great Place to Work have recognised a total of 125 organisations across four categories in its newly published Europe's Best Workplaces 2020 list.

Great Place to Work analyzed survey results representing 3,000 organisations and 1.5 million employees across Europe. The survey measured trust and engagement of employees using a series of statements designed to evaluate experience of organizational culture.

This European achievement was made possible after Great Place to Work presented a number of National 'Best Workplaces awards to Mundipharma companies earlier this year, including Spain, Netherlands, Portugal and Napp.

These European awards follow similar success from across the global Mundipharma network including across the Asia Region. So far this year, Hong Kong, China, Myanmar and Vietnam have all received 'Best Company' recognitions from prestigious national awarding bodies.

Speaking about the results, Mundipharma's Global CEO, Marc Princen, said "Awards like these are testament to our focus on building an inclusive learning culture at Mundipharma where every employee feels appreciated. We believe that people are our most valued asset and if individuals feel accountable, and have the power to make a difference, they can not only deliver for the business but more importantly for the patients we serve."

The EU list publication has come during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed unprecedented pressures upon businesses and employees globally. Organizations on the list are being celebrated for leading the way amid the pandemic, demonstrating care for their employees, their customers and their communities during difficult and exceptional times.

-Ends-

Notes to editors:

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work identifies the top organizations that create great workplaces in the European region through publishing the annual Best Workplaces in Europe list. List determinations are based on thorough analysis of confidential employee feedback through the Trust Index survey and a Culture Audit examining company practices. The list recognizes companies in four size categories: Small (20-49 employees); Medium (50-499 employees); Large (500+ employees); and Multinational.

To be considered for inclusion, companies must appear on one or more national lists in the region, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland,?France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, The Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Multinational organizations must meet the following requirements: 1) Have at least 1,000 employees worldwide, with at least 40% (or 5,000) of those employees based outside the headquarters country; and 2) Appear on at least three national best workplaces lists. Multinationals also receive additional credit for their efforts to successfully create an excellent workplace culture in multiple countries in the region. The data used in the calculation of the regional list comes from national lists published in late 2019 and early 2020.

About the Mundipharma network

Mundipharma is a global (ex-US) network of privately-owned independent associated companies with a presence across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, Latin America and the Middle East.

We are dedicated to bringing to patients with severe and debilitating diseases the benefit of novel treatment options in fields such as Anti-Infectives, Biosimilars, CNS, Diabetes, Oncology supportive care, Ophthalmology, Pain Management, Respiratory and Consumer Healthcare.

For further information by geographic region please go to www.mundipharma.com (Europe); www.purdue.ca (Canada) and www.mundipharma.com.sg (other ex-US markets).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200911005140/en/

Contacts:

Helen Rae

helenrae@makarahealth.com

T: +44 (0) 7503 652311

Alison Dyson

Alison.Dyson.external@mundipharma.com

T: +44 (0) 7912 887250