AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B (AUEM) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Sep-2020 / 10:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - B DEALING DATE: 10/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 4.9411 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 396427021 CODE: AUEM ISIN: LU1681045453 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AUEM Sequence No.: 83959 EQS News ID: 1130389 End of Announcement EQS News Service

September 11, 2020 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)