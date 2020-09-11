DJ AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF (PR1R) AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Sep-2020 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF DEALING DATE: 09/09/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.5594 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28797326 CODE: PR1R ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1R Sequence No.: 83971 EQS News ID: 1130415 End of Announcement EQS News Service

