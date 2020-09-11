Games Workshop's (GAW) Q121 trading update was well ahead of expectations, indicating that the previously flagged strong post-lockdown demand has continued, helped by a major product re-release in the period. We upgrade our FY21e PBT forecast by 37% to £115.9m, reflecting higher revenue growth, c 12% versus 2% previously, and a higher operating margin pre-royalties of c 35% versus 27% previously. On our new forecasts the P/E for FY21 is 35.2x. The EV/sales multiple of 10.6x is a premium to GAW's previous highest multiple.

