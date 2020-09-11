DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Treasury Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Treasury Stock 11-Sep-2020 / 10:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (the "Company") DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING The Company wishes to advise that 4,939 A ordinary shares of 40p each were today transferred from the Company's Treasury Shares account to Simon Emeny, Chief Executive, free of charge in satisfaction of a Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan award. Following the transfer, the number of 'A' ordinary shares of GBP0.40 each in issue is 33,619,834 of which 1,279,192 (3.80%) are held in treasury. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of DTR 3.1.4. Enquiries to: Séverine Béquin Company Secretary 11 September 2020 ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: TRS TIDM: FSTA OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 83981 EQS News ID: 1130445 End of Announcement EQS News Service

