VISIATIV: Senda Bouchrara joins Visiativ as Chief Operating Officer in charge of the Offer, Transformation and Innovation

In order to support the Group's transformation and the rollout of the CATALYST 2023 strategic plan, Visiativ is pleased to announce the appointment of Senda Bouchrara as Chief Operating Officer in charge of the Offer, Transformation and Innovation. Senda Bouchrara will join the Executive Committee as well as the Strategic Committee.

Graduated from the University of Technology of Compiègne, France, she completed her background with a master of finance at the IAE of Paris.

She started her career as consultant in 2001 at Altran, the global leader in engineering services and R&D, and then as head of a business unit in finance.

In 2007, she joined Exane Group where she conducted several missions on behalf of the CEO before joining the Inspection Générale and becaming Executive Director.

On her arrival at Cegid in 2015, Senda created the Performance Department and Internal Audit and has been in charge of defining the new strategic plan and managing the transformation plan of the Group. She then headed the Global Services Department in 2018.

In January 2020, she founded Stratécience, a strategy and operational efficiency consulting company.

With nearly 20 years' experience working in large technology and software groups, Senda will draw on her expertise to guaranee the success of Visiativ's transformation under the CATALYST 2023 strategic plan.

Senda will also be in charge of strategy for the company's offer portfolio, R&D and innovation, as well as the Services department of Visiativ. Her two main objectives will be to ensure a solid customer experience and to strengthen our value proposition via an adapted and innovative offering.

Laurent Fiard, Co-founder and CEO of Visiativ, said:

"Senda's recognised expertise in both the digital sector and engineering, as well as her solid financial and operational knowledge, will be true assets for Visiativ. We are very happy to welcome Senda, who will hold a key position in the Group's new Executive Committee."

Senda Bouchrara, COO in charge of the Visiativ Offer, Transformation and Innovation, said:

"The current, unprecedented context is highly favourable to the acceleration of the digital transformation of SMEs and mid-caps.

Thanks to its committed teams and its expertise in operational consulting, software publishing and the integration of software solutions, Visiativ is uniquely positioned to accelerate the innovation and digital transformation of companies.

It is therefore with pride and enthusiasm that I am joining the Visiativ team to actively contribute to reaching the ambitious objectives of the new CATALYST 2023 strategic plan."

