

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Casual footwear maker Crocs, Inc. (CROX) on Friday provided revenue outlook for the third quarter 2020 ahead of its anticipated presentation at CL King & Associates' 18th Annual Best Ideas Conference.



For the third quarter, the company now expects revenue to grow approximately 10 percent compared to the prior-year third quarter's revenue of $312.8 million and anticipate its business continuing to strengthen. This implies revenues of about $344 million.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $276.33 million for the quarter.



'We have experienced exceptional consumer demand and strong sell throughs,' said Andrew Rees, President and CEO.



