Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 11
|The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
|As at close of business on 10-September-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|527.22p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|537p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|519.64p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|529.41p
|LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
