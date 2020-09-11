NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 10 September 2020 were:

128.48c Capital only USD (cents)

99.86p Capital only Sterling (pence)

130.64c Including current year income USD (cents)

101.55p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 50,821 ordinary shares on 10th September 2020, the Company has 241,354,591 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 468,210 which are held in treasury