DJ PJSC LSR Group: PDMR transaction

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: PDMR transaction 11-Sep-2020 / 12:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Vasily Kostritsa [1] 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy CEO, Member of the Executive Committee b) Initial notification Initial notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PJSC LSR Group b) LEI 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument GDRs representing ordinary shares of PJSC LSR Group Identification code ISIN: US50218G2066 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal Transaction is not linked to the exercise of a share option programme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price No. of shares USD 2.0829 10,000 d) Aggregated information - volume - Price 10,000 GDRs - Total USD 2.0829 USD 20,829 e) Date of the transaction 2020-09-02 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: DSH TIDM: LSRG LEI Code: 25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 83983 EQS News ID: 1130487 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9544e40edf1ecd7e25f92648676918f6&application_id=1130487&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

