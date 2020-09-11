Menhaden Plc - Monthly Factsheet as at 31 August 2020
London, September 11
11 September 2020
Menhaden PLC
(the "Company")
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2020
The Menhaden PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, https://www.menhaden.com/
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3709 8734
